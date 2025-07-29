Hepatitis a silent killer, timely diagnosis can save lives : CM

World Hepatitis Day observed

World Hepatitis Day was observed in Pakistan on Monday, alongside the global observance.

The theme for this year is “Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down”, focusing on addressing barriers to hepatitis elimination and liver cancer prevention. Pakistan will be actively participating in raising awareness about viral hepatitis and promoting efforts to combat the disease.

World Hepatitis Day is observed annually on July 28th to raise awareness about viral hepatitis and its impact on public health, with a focus on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. In Pakistan, this day is particularly significant due to the high prevalence of Hepatitis C, with an estimated 11.55 percent of the adult population infected. The day serves as a call to action to address the challenges and barriers to eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, as per the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global hepatitis strategy.

Noted expert Dr. Usman Javed told APP that to prevent the spread of Hepatitis C, individuals should avoid behaviors that can transmit the virus, such as sharing needles or other drug equipment, and practice safe physical link. Healthcare workers should follow standard precautions when handling blood or body fluids. In addition, individuals with Hepatitis C should inform their partners and healthcare providers about their status. He advised Hepatitis C patients to inform their doctor, dentist, and other healthcare providers about your Hepatitis C status so they can take necessary precautions.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has described hepatitis as a “silent killer”, warning that it gradually damages the liver and can become life-threatening if not diagnosed and treated in time.

In her message on World Hepatitis Day, the CM said that the Punjab government is ensuring the availability of hepatitis vaccines and has established free testing facilities through field hospitals and clinics-on-wheels to facilitate early diagnosis.

She added that free medicines are being delivered directly to the homes of registered hepatitis patients, making treatment more accessible and patient-friendly. “With proper care and timely treatment, hepatitis is preventable and manageable,” she said, urging citizens to take the disease seriously.

The CM mentioned that a comprehensive awareness campaign is underway across the province to educate the public about hepatitis prevention, testing, and treatment options. “A healthy Punjab is a developed Punjab,” she affirmed, encouraging people to get tested, get vaccinated, and help raise awareness among their communities.