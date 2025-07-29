Motorcycle owners can win Rs100,000 prize in Punjab with single easy step

LAHORE – The Punjab government has unveiled a series of initiatives including cash incentives to reduce smog and improve air quality across the province.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that a cash reward of Rs100,000 will be each citizen who convert their petrol motorbikes to electric models.

The incentive is part of the Punjab government’s broader green agenda, she added. The government is yet to unveil the process for availing the scheme.

She further stated that citizens replacing traditional lights with LED alternatives will now receive “Carbon Green Credits”, which can be recognized at the international level for contributing to environmental preservation.

Plant for Pakistan

Aurangzeb stated that the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign, launched under the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), is officially underway. This initiative is a key element of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s Green Punjab Vision focused on expanding urban forests and green cover.

Citizens of Lahore can now order a PHA sapling from home by simply calling 1399—a service described by Aurangzeb as a gift from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to the people of Lahore.

In addition, 300,000 new trees will be planted around Lahore’s Ring Road, and seven advanced air quality monitoring systems have already been installed across the city.

In another major step, Punjab’s first “Smog Gun” will be unveiled today and a technology-based Fire Control Force is being formed to combat smog in major cities.

Aurangzeb concluded by urging residents to actively participate by planting more trees, not only to enhance the city’s beauty but also to help make the government’s anti-smog efforts a success.