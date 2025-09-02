How many HIV/AIDS patients are in Punjab jails?  

LAHORE – Punjab prisons have emerged as an important front line in the detection and treatment of HIV/AIDS, with authorities revealing that 673 inmates are currently receiving treatment across the province.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said that every new inmate entering the prison system undergoes mandatory medical screening for HIV and hepatitis.

This process has helped uncover previously undiagnosed cases. Importantly, no prisoner has contracted the disease while serving a sentence; rather, the infection was identified at the time of admission.

The Punjab AIDS Control Program, in collaboration with prison authorities, provides treatment to all diagnosed patients.

Infected inmates are housed in separate barracks, where they receive regular medical check-ups and counseling sessions.

Each patient is provided with a one-month supply of antiretroviral medication, with follow-up tests such as PCR and CD4 conducted to monitor progress.

The officials explained that the initial screening is done using Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs). If the results are reactive, confirmatory PCR tests are performed.

Alongside treatment, baseline tests including CBC, LFTs, RFTs, urine analysis and TB screenings are carried out before beginning therapy.

Specialist teams visit prisons every 15 days to review cases.

Currently, Rawalpindi Central Jail has 145 patients under treatment, District Jail Lahore 83, Central Jail Faisalabad 39, Central Jail Lahore 35, Central Jail Gujranwala 27 and District Jail Faisalabad 27.

The spokesperson stressed that preventive measures are being taken alongside treatment to control the spread of HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and other infectious diseases within prisons.