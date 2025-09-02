Court rejects bail plea of accused in newlywed bride’s sexual assault, death case  

KARACHI – An additional district and sessions court has rejected the bail application of a suspect accused in the case of sexual assault and subsequent death of his newlywed wife in Lyari.

The case came before the court on Tuesday, where police officials presented details of the incident.

According to investigators, the accused, Ashok, allegedly subjected his wife to severe sexual assault shortly after their marriage. As a result, the young woman slipped into a coma for several days before succumbing to her injuries.

The police informed the court that a formal case had been registered against the suspect at Baghdadi Police Station.

They further stated that the accused had confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The prosecution argued that the offense was of a serious nature, involving both sexual violence and the death of the victim, and therefore the suspect did not deserve the concession of bail.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the additional district and sessions judge ruled against granting bail and ordered the accused to remain in custody.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to its brutal nature, highlighting concerns over rising incidents of domestic violence and sexual abuse within households.

Rights activists have called for speedy justice in the matter, stressing the need to ensure accountability in cases of violence against women.

The court directed the police to continue their investigation and submit a progress report at the next hearing.