Mardan board announces top position holders in intermediate results 2025

MARDAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan has declared the overall top position holders in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Annual Examination 2025.

Students from different institutions achieved remarkable success by securing the top three positions.

Inshrah Hayat, daughter of Zahid Hayat from clinched the first position with 1150 marks, earning an A-1 grade.

The second position was secured by Maheen Chand, daughter of Ismail, a student of The Quaid-e-Azam Girls College Swabi, who obtained 1149 marks with an A-1 grade.

Two students shared the third position with equal marks. Hammad Noor, son of Noor ul Islam and Kashif Khan, son of Misal Khan both scored 1147 marks with A-1 grades.

These outstanding results highlight the hard work and dedication of the students and institutions under BISE Mardan.

BISE Mardan Intermediate Results Gazette 2025