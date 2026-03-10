Thousands enter I’tikaf across Pakistan as Last Ashra of Ramadan 2026 begins

LAHORE – Thousands of worshippers begin I’tikaf, a sacred retreat devoted to prayer, reflection, and seeking the blessings of holy night Laylatul Qadr. For the next ten nights, mosques will transform into spaces of devotion as participants dedicate themselves to worship until the moon of Eid-ul-Fitr is sighted.

For the Last Ashra, worshippers will remain in seclusion inside mosques, dedicating their time entirely to prayer, reflection, and recitation of the Quran in search of Laylatul Qadr, the Night of Power, which is believed in Islamic tradition to be more rewarding than a thousand months of worship.

Famous mosques made extensive preparations to accommodate the influx of participants. While men traditionally observe I’tikaf in mosques, women will observe the spiritual retreat in their homes. Many mosque committees have arranged Sehri and Iftar meals, along with basic lodging facilities, to support those who will remain inside mosques for the last ten days of Ramadan.

In Lahore, large-scale arrangements have been made at several major religious sites. Around 1,600 devotees are expected to observe I’tikaf at Data Darbar, with the Department of Auqaf providing accommodation and meals for participants. Meanwhile, approximately 800 worshippers will participate at the historic Badshahi Mosque.

Thousands more are set to gather at other prominent religious institutions including Jamia Al Qadsiya Mosque Chauburji, Jamia Naeemia, Jamia Ashrafia, and Jamia Masjid-e-Shaheed, where large congregations will participate in collective worship during the final ten days of Ramadan.

To many people’s surprise, Tahir-ul-Qadri, founder of Minhaj-ul-Quran International, decided againast annual Shehre-I’tikaf. The move temporarily stopped 35-year-long tradition that had drawn thousands of participants from across the country and abroad.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the 21st day of Ramadan is already underway, and I’tikaf has begun in Islam’s two holiest mosques. According to Saudi reports, around 3,000 worshippers are observing I’tikaf at Masjid al-Haram, while approximately 3,200 devotees have entered seclusion at Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.

Saudi officials have also implemented extensive arrangements as millions of pilgrims and residents gather nightly for Taraweeh and Qiyam-ul-Lail prayers during the blessed last ten nights of Ramadan, a period widely regarded as the most spiritually significant of the entire month.