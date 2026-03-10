Pakistan’s 5G auction 2026 results: Jazz, Ufone, Zong secure 480 MHz

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s 5G spectrum auction for 2026 has concluded with significant allocations across multiple frequency bands.

A total of 480 MHz of spectrum was sold, distributed among the 700 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz bands.

Telecom operator Jazz emerged as the largest buyer, acquiring 190 MHz of spectrum, including 20 MHz in the 700 MHz band, 50 MHz in the 2300 MHz band, 70 MHz in the 2600 MHz band, and 50 MHz in the 3500 MHz band.

Ufone secured 180 MHz, primarily in the higher bands, with 60 MHz in the 2600 MHz band and 120 MHz in the 3500 MHz band. Zong acquired 110 MHz, including 60 MHz in the 2600 MHz band and 50 MHz in the 3500 MHz band.

Overall, the auction resulted in the sale of 480 MHz of spectrum against a target of 597 MHz, marking an important step in Pakistan’s ongoing digital and telecommunications expansion.