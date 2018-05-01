Hot, dry weather in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Malakand, Zhob, Kalat, Quetta divisions, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain occurred at one or two places in Makran division. Rainfall recorded during this time span was Lasbella 02mm. Maximum temperature recorded on Monday remained Jacobabad, Dadu, Sh.Benazirbad, Padidan, Moenjodaro, Sukkur 48°C, Sibbi, Larkana, Rohri, R.Y.Khan 47°C, Multan, Hyderbad 43°C, Faisalabad 41°C, Lahore 40°C, Peshawar 39°C, Islamabad 38°C, Karachi 37°C, Muzaffarabad 35°C, Chitral, Quetta, Gilgit 32°C and Murree 25°C.—APP