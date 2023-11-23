Honda bikes remained famous when it came to 70cc, and 125cc but its 100cc ride Honda Pridor remained a niche product.

Amid a handful of options, the Honda Pridor continues to woo buyers with durability and performance, with no compromise on design. The bike is perfect blend of modern styling and power as the bike offers an affordable ride.

Loaded by a prominent front, Pridor is known for its sleek body along with embellished side covers that make it a hot ride.

Following at least six surges in bike prices, Pridor has made bike purchases stress-free.

Top commercial banks are offering Honda Pridor for leasing but the facility is only available to credit card holders.

Honda Pridor Price in Pakistan 2023

In November 2023, Honda Pridor is available at the price of Rs208,900.

Honda Pridor Installment Plans in Pakistan

The auto-giant has offered several installment plans that allows people in 36 months. However, the zero markup option can be availed for 6 months.