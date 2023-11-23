QUETTA – Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed has replaced Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor as Commander 12 Corps, Quetta, reports claimed.

As the military’s media affairs wing, Inter-Services Public Relations has not shared any development, unverified reports claimed that Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor, the former ISPR chief, has been made President of the National Defense University in Islamabad.

Asif Ghafoor was appointed at the coveted place following the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali in a helicopter crash in August last year.

Reports quoting well-informed sources claimed that Lt Gen Ghafoor has been removed as the situation in Afghanistan neighboring Balochistan deteriorated in recent situation.

Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor who was serving as Commander Southern Command has now been appointed as President, National Defence University. pic.twitter.com/cYjzX3IB62 — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) November 23, 2023

It also claimed several changes in the army and as per new reports, Major Gen Imdad has been appointed to 30 Corps, Major Gen Avais Dastgeer appointed to CGS, and Major Gen Shakirullah appointed to HIT Taxila.

It further said Major General Aqeel has been made Inspector General Communications and IT whereas Lt Gen Tahir Hameed has been posted as Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factories.

Note: Pakistan Army has not confirmed the reshuffle in armed forced till the filing of this story…