ISLAMABAD – People in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad will be blessed to offer the Jumma prayer behind Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh Al Humaid.

Sheikh Saleh, the guardian of Masjid Al Haram, is in Pakistan on a four-day visit and he will deliver a Friday sermon and lead congregational prayer at Faisal Mosque – the national mosque of the country located on foothills of Margalla Hills.

The Imam of Islam’s holiest site arrived in the country on a four-day visit earlier this week.

Imam & Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram Sheikh Saleh Bin Humaid will lead the Jum'uah Prayers at King Faisal Mosque in Islamabad Pakistan tomorrow pic.twitter.com/UMGoXfYNuk — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) November 23, 2023

Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and other senior officials welcomed him.

During his stay, Sheikh Saleh will interact with President Arif Alvi, interim Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar, Chief Of The Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and other top officials.

The visit of Imam-e-Kaaba will further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.