Nadra has started biker service in Lahore, facilitating residents of the provincial capital for carrying out processes of CNIC renewal and modification at their doorsteps.

NADRA simplified the tiresome procedure to get your ID Card, with the launch of Biker Service.

The representative of NADRA will visit the residences of people seeking new National IDs or renewal of old ones. People can submit their thumb impressions, update their pictures, and receive their CNICs and other documents without visiting NADRA’s office.

To get all facilities at their doorstep, applicants need to pay additional amount other than the standard charges.

The latest facility by NADRA will ease the cumbersome process for people who need to wait in long queues at the NADRA facilitation centers.

NADRA also empowered citizens to apply for their CNIC through mobile phones. In the Pak ID app, people will have now access to the entire process to apply for ID cards, family registration certificates, and other identification documents on their mobile phones.

