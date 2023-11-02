LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will start a ventilator training certificate course for the nurses.

The first batch of the three-month certificate course will be inducted in December.

The decision was reached in the 195th meeting of the UHS Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB), held here on Thursday, with Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

It will be a preparatory course for nurses working in critical care areas seeking to enhance their knowledge base on mechanical ventilation and related respiratory nursing care.

It was also announced that English and Arabic language courses have been prepared for the B.Sc. Nursing program, and these language courses will become part of the curriculum from this academic session.