Honda CD 70 2026 model launched in Pakistan; Price, Pictures and Specs

Atlas Honda launched 2026 model of its entry-level ride CD 70, now sporting all-new stickers. Yes, you read that right. New Fuel Tank and Side Covers.

The two-wheeler remained visually and mechanically identical for what feels like a long time, and the company again returned with its iconic design, familiar engine, and the same frame that has been loyally commuting generations, but this time, with slightly different graphics on the fuel tank.

As people were expecting something like other models, the new bike stunnd Pakistanis like every other year. Yet, somehow, it’s enough to draw crowds at local showrooms, proving once again that in Pakistan, if it says “new stickers model,” people will come, even if it’s only the font on the side that’s changed.

Still, with unmatched resale value and reliability, CD 70 remains untouchable in its class, even if it’s immune to evolution, at least for now as the bike still remains ahead when it comes to robust engine, and smoooth performance.

Honda CD 70 New Model

Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 Price is Rs159,900 in Pakistan in August 2025

Honda 70 Specs