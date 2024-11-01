Hong Kong Sixer tournament: Pakistan decisively beat India

HONG KONG – Pakistan decisively defeated their traditional rivals, India, in a group match of Hong Kong World Super Sixes tournament on Friday.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first at Mong Kok. India scored 119 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the allotted 6 overs.

The national team chased down the target of 120 runs without losing any wickets, achieving it in just 5 overs. Aggressive batter Asif Ali played a rapid innings of 55 runs off 14 balls before retiring hurt.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Iqbal scored 40 runs, and captain Faheem Ashraf contributed 22 runs off 5 balls to lead the team to victory. None of India’s bowlers managed to take a wicket.

Earlier, for India, captain Robin Uthappa scored 31 runs, Kedar Jadhav made 8 runs, Bhurt Chhapli played an innings of 53 runs before retiring hurt, and Manoj Tiwari remained not out with 17 runs. Pakistan’s captain Faheem Ashraf took 2 wickets.