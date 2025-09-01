Honda 125 2026 Model is here with THESE Upgrades; Check Latest Prices

ISLAMABAD – Honda 125 2026 model is finally here as the latest ride comes with Standard and Gold variants, while there was no update in engine and shape.

The 2026 model of Honda 125 is out with same price as standard model CG125 cost Rs. 238,500, the CG125S (Self-Start) at Rs. 286,900, and the CG125S Gold Edition at Rs296,900.

Akin to previous models, Honda 125 2026 models feature only new stickers for the fuel tank and side covers and some little cosmetic enhancements. Atlas Honda promoted the series as a blend of “Power, Legacy, and a touch of Gold”.

Honda 125 2026 Model

Model Price CG125 238,500 CG125S (Self-Start) 286,900 CG125S Gold Edition 296,900

Honda CG125 continues to dominate Pakistan’s motorcycle market due to its durability, design, and low maintenance needs. Its old engine, lightweight frame, and practicality for families make it ideal for local conditions.

Strong sales show its popularity, while limited competition allows Atlas Honda to keep the model largely unchanged. Supported by an extensive dealer network and readily available spare parts, the CG125 remains a symbol of reliability and affordability for Pakistani riders.

Honda 125 Specs

Engine Type : 4-stroke, single-cylinder, overhead valve (OHV)

: 4-stroke, single-cylinder, overhead valve (OHV) Engine Displacement : 124 cc

: 124 cc Compression Ratio : 0:1

: 0:1 Bore x Stroke : 5 mm x 49.5 mm

: 5 mm x 49.5 mm Maximum Horsepower : 0 HP @ 8,500 RPM

: 0 HP @ 8,500 RPM Maximum Torque : 0 Nm @ 7,500 RPM

: 0 Nm @ 7,500 RPM Cooling System : Air-cooled

: Air-cooled Fuel System : Carburetor

: Carburetor Fuel Tank Capacity : 2 liters

: 2 liters Fuel Average : Approximately 45 km/l

: Approximately 45 km/l Starting System : Kick start

: Kick start Transmission: 4-speed constant mesh

📏 Dimensions & Weight

Overall Length : 1,912 mm

: 1,912 mm Overall Width : 735 mm

: 735 mm Overall Height : 1,026 mm

: 1,026 mm Seat Height : 764 mm

: 764 mm Wheelbase : 1,204 mm

: 1,204 mm Ground Clearance: 133 mm

Tires & Suspension