Lahore, Punjab weather: Widespread rains likely to cause urban flooding

LAHORE – More widespread rains with heavy falls are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isolated heavy falls will likely cause flash floods and urban flooding in northeastern districts.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also affects the upper parts of the country, which will continue to persist till tomorrow.

Under these weather conditions, more widespread rain-wind/thundershowers are likely in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura and Hafizabad on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated rains are likely in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Taunsa, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in the northeastern districts.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding/flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura and Hafizabad.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 26°C and 28°C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in northeast Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Kasur 09, Islamabad (Saidpur 10, Golra 04), Narowal 05, Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 03, Gujranwala 02