UHS urges linkage of research with community needs

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday organised a seminar on “Challenges of the Public Health, Research Proposals and Crafting Compelling Grant Proposals: A Skills-Building for Public Health Projects”.

It was a part of UHS’s ongoing Discipline Specific Faculty Councils (DSFC) initiative.

The session aimed to train faculty and researchers in designing effective proposals for public health projects, identifying funding sources, and developing strategies to enhance competitiveness in grant applications.

UHS Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore, highlighted the importance of linking research with community needs. He also spoke about the varsity’s flagship initiative, Pyari Beti Portal, which provides support to adolescent girls on reproductive health, nutrition, and menstrual health.

“This initiative is designed to empower young girls with knowledge and confidence so they can make informed choices about their health,” Prof Rathore said. “Through Pyari Beti, we aim to bridge gaps in awareness and help shape a healthier, more informed generation.”

He further added that public health projects must be more than academic exercises. They should translate into tangible outcomes that improve lives, especially for vulnerable groups like adolescent girls. That is the vision behind Pyari Beti.

The seminar was facilitated by Prof Dr Ayesha Humayun, Principal, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Medical College, Lahore, and Prof Dr Sumair Anwar, Professor of Community Medicine, Gujranwala Medical College.

Prof Dr Sumera Ehsan, Head of Medical Education and Public Health at UHS, and Dr Farah Rehman, Associate Professor DME, played key roles in organising and supporting the event.

The workshop focused on problem statement development, proposal writing techniques, budgeting, and strategies to make grant applications more competitive.