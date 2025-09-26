Holiday announced on October 1; Check Notification

RAHIM YAR KHAN – The district administration announced local holiday on October 1st to mark Urs of renowned Sufi poet and mystic Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid (R.A).

Deputy Commissioner Khurram Pervez shared notification that stated that government offices across district will remain closed on first of October. However, the notification clarified that ongoing board examinations, banks, and other federal institutions will not be affected by the holiday.

Urs of Khawaja Ghulam Farid is observed with great devotion, attracting thousands of devotees from across the country who participate in commemorative events and spiritual gatherings.

October 1 Holiday

Hazrat Khawaja Farid hailed from Chachran, Bahawalpur, and is known for profound devotion and mystical poetry. A follower of Chishti and Qadiri Sufi traditions, he led life of humility, asceticism, and spiritual reflection, inspiring countless followers.

His work is mostly in Saraiki, and his cornoorstone work includes Diwan-e-Farid that explores themes of divine love, human compassion, and the beauty of nature, often expressed through the devotional musical form of Kafi.