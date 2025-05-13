Upcoming public holiday in Pakistan in May 2025 announced

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan citizens recently marked a public holiday on May 1 on account of the International Labours’ Day to pay tribute to the labourers.

The federal government has issued the public and optional holidays schedule for 2025. The notification carries details regarding details of holidays for festivals of Muslims and minorities.

The public holidays are announced to mark significant occasions across the year. As per the official notification for calendar year 2025, there are two public holidays in May 2025. One of them was observed on May 1, 2025.

Upcoming Public Holidays in Pakistan

Pakistani citizens will mark the upcoming public holiday on May 28 (Wednesday) on occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

Youm-e-Takbeer is observed every in remembrance of nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998 that made the defense of the country invincible.

The day made Pakistan the seventh nuclear nation of the world and the first Muslim state having the nuclear arsenal in its defense stockpile to exercise maximum deterrence for peaceful purposes.

The historic statement of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that they would starve but transform the country into a nuclear power, led to achievement of this milestone.

Resisting the mounting external pressures, the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif went for the bold decision to test the Pakistani nuclear weapons and thus balancing the strategic slanting power in the region.