Suzuki Ravi New Price from Oct 2025 after Rs1 Lac Hike

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki Motor Company jacked up the price for Ravi pickup truck, increasing the retail price by Rs100,000, from October 1, 2025.

The price hike notification was shared with all authorized dealerships via an internal memo. This revision sees the retail price of the Suzuki Ravi rise from the current 1,975,560 to 2,075,560.

Suzuki Ravi New Price

This new retail price is inclusive of FED, Sales Tax, and Levy, but is exclusive of Advance Income Tax. The company has explicitly stated that the price applicable at the time of delivery will be the final price borne by the customer, and the above price is provisional and subject to change without prior notice.

This latest increase continues a trend of price adjustments in the Pakistani automotive sector, which has recently seen significant price volatility. While a large industry-wide price revision attributed to the Federal Budget 2025-26 which introduced changes like Climate Levy and increased sales tax, price hikes have been intermittently announced.

For Suzuki Ravi model specifically, its price was last adjusted in July to 1,975,560, after increase of 19,560 at that time due to the new tax measures. This latest jump of 100,000 further raises the cost of the popular light commercial vehicle for consumers.

Dealers have been instructed to communicate and explain the booking terms and the applicable retail price at the time of delivery to all customers and sales staff.