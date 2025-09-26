Lesson from Nepal’s public uprising

THE recent wave of public protests in Nepal offers a sobering lesson for governments across South Asia: when political leadership turns a deaf ear to the voices of its citizens, the very foundation of public trust begins to erode.

These protests were not merely expressions of dissatisfaction, they were a collective outcry against a system perceived as indifferent, opaque, and unresponsive. The consequences were swift and visible: a widening chasm between the state and its people, and a legitimacy crisis that shook the pillars of governance. In Nepal, widespread frustration over political stagnation, entrenched corruption, and repeated unfulfilled promises has sparked a powerful wave of civic response. Gen Z in Nepal has responded to the country’s stagnant and self-serving political system with a mix of frustration, creativity, and bold activism. Raised in a digital era and exposed to global movements for justice and accountability, this generation is far less willing to tolerate the status quo. They’ve grown up watching political leaders recycle promises without delivering meaningful reforms, and their patience has worn thin.

Rather than retreating into apathy, Nepal’s Gen Z has taken to the streets and social media with a fierce sense of purpose. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter have become tools for civic engagement, where memes, videos, and hashtags amplify their dissent and mobilize peers. Redefining what it means to be politically engaged, their activism is visionary. Gen Z in Nepal is pushing for systemic change, demanding transparency, youth representation, and inclusive development. They’re challenging traditional hierarchies and questioning why their futures should be dictated by leaders who seem more invested in power games than public service. The lesson from Nepal is clear: governance that excludes the public breeds distrust. When citizens perceive that their aspirations are secondary to political maneuvering or elite interests, they disengage. Worse, they resist. Trust, once broken, is difficult to restore. It requires more than policy tweaks, it demands a fundamental shift in how power is exercised and shared. Pakistan finds itself at a moment that invites introspection, as a quiet sense of unease appears to be growing among segments of the population. Many citizens have expressed concerns about unmet aspirations and the overall pace of democratic development. Confidence in electoral processes and key institutions has been the subject of increasing public discourse. The role of information—both accurate and otherwise—has further shaped how people engage with democratic systems. In this environment, some have begun to question the effectiveness of participation. The observations shared by the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) on the 2024 Federal elections have gently highlighted sentiments that had earlier been voiced more quietly.”

The country’s political landscape has long been marred by cycles of instability, elite-driven narratives and a governance model that often sidelines the public in decision-making processes. The perceived hubris of the state, manifested in its reluctance to engage meaningfully with civil society, grassroots movements, and marginalized communities, has created a climate of alienation. Pakistan’s youth, who make up a significant portion of the population, are particularly frustrated. Many face unemployment, limited access to quality education, and shrinking civic spaces. In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed a surge of public mobilizations that reflect a growing consciousness among its citizens and a refusal to remain silent in the face of injustice. The Aurat March, held annually across major cities, has become a powerful symbol of resistance against gender-based violence, patriarchal norms, and systemic inequality. Simultaneously, youth-led climate protests have emerged as a response to environmental degradation, water scarcity, and the government’s inadequate climate policies. These movements are driven by a generation that understands the existential threat posed by climate change and demands sustainable development, transparency, and accountability. Their activism is not limited to slogans, it includes policy proposals, community engagement, and digital advocacy.

In addition, regional movements, particularly in Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have called for autonomy, resource control, and recognition of ethnic and linguistic identities. These mobilizations are rooted in decades of marginalization, economic neglect, and political exclusion. Protesters have demanded fair representation, an end to enforced disappearances, and respect for local governance. These voices are not fringe, they are central to the democratic fabric of the nation. They represent a cross-section of society that is engaged, informed, and determined to shape Pakistan’s future. Yet, the state’s response has often been disappointing. Peaceful protests are met with heavy-handed policing, arbitrary detentions, and smear campaigns. Legitimate demands are deflected through bureaucratic delays or diluted into symbolic gestures that lack substance. In some cases, activists are vilified, threatened, or silenced through legal intimidation and media manipulation. Nepal’s experience serves as a cautionary tale for other democracies in the region, particularly Pakistan. When governments fail to meet the expectations of their citizens, the resulting breach of trust can lead to unrest, polarization, and a legitimacy crisis. Pakistan must look into that mirror and convince itself to choose engagement and empathy, rather than a path of detachment and denial.

— The writer is an educator, based in Sindh.

