Public Holiday in THESE Districts on September 24 – Check Notification

KARACHI – The Government of Sindh announced public holiday in over dozen districts on September 24 Wednesday, to facilitate voters during the local government by-elections.

The holiday will be observed in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Matiari, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Badin, Thatta, as well as Karachi West, Karachi East, and Kemari districts.

September 24 Holiday

All government offices and institutions in these districts will remain closed on the day, according to the official notification.

This move aims to ensure smooth voting and make it easier for residents to cast their ballots during the elections.

September 23 Holiday

There was excitement among Pakistanis over reports claiming that September 23, 2025, would be a public holiday. However, this news turned out to be false. The inaccurate information suggested a day off, creating confusion and anticipation for a mid-week break. Social media quickly spread these misleading reports, including headlines like “Public holiday declared on 23 September, government issues notification,” which led many to mistakenly believe the holiday applied in Pakistan.

In fact, these reports referred to Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day, which falls on September 23. The country observes the holiday under the theme “Pride in Our Nature,” with schools, government offices, and banks closed for the occasion.

Despite the misleading coverage attracting attention online, September 23, 2025, is not a public holiday in Pakistan.