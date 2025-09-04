High flood in Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej put Multan at risk

MULTAN – Flood levels in Punjab continued to rise on Thursday as the Chenab and Ravi rivers crossed dangerous thresholds, causing breaches and inundation of several settlements while the Sutlej river also remained in high flood.

The relevant officials said that the water level in the Chenab at Shershah crossed the extreme danger mark. In Multan, a breach occurred in the Sidhnai Canal due to heavy inflows from Head Sidhnai, submerging villages including Basti Khokhran.

The authorities said the canal had received four times its designed capacity, and efforts were underway to plug the breach.

Floodwaters from the Ravi also entered connecting canals after overflowing at Head Sidhnai, resulting in two breaches in Rango Canal near Multan Road. Dozens of villages were submerged, while emergency teams worked to repair the breaches.

The Punjab Irrigation Department reported that the flood wave passing through Multan was putting severe pressure on the Akbar flood embankment, where the water level had reached 414 feet. If the water rises to 417 feet, engineers may be forced to cut a breach at Head Muhammad Wala to protect surrounding populations. Several localities including Akbarpur, Almdi Surah, Banda Sandeela, Basti Bakhshwala and Basti Kotwal, have already been completely inundated.

At Shershah, the water gauge touched 394 feet, and officials warned that once the level reaches 395 feet, floodwater would flow over Shershah Bridge. Relief camps have been set up as displaced families continue to arrive.

Meanwhile, in Vehari district, 95 percent of the population in low-lying areas of Burewala and Mailsi has been evacuated as the Sutlej river remained in high flood. The authorities confirmed a medium flood at Head Islam and a high flood at Jamlera.

Speaking to a private television programme, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia said the situation was unprecedented, with floodwaters submerging 1.3 million acres of land and affecting nearly 4,000 villages across the province.

He stressed that saving lives remained the top priority, adding that the next 24 hours would be crucial for Multan. He also noted that unexpected heavy rainfall in Gujrat had hampered rescue operations in the region.