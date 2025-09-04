Film director Syed Noor unveils his love tale with Actor Saima

KARACHI – Renowned Pakistani filmmaker Syed Noor has disclosed that he fell in love with actress Saima while working on the hit 1990s film Ghoonghat.

In a recent interview, Syed Noor shared behind-the-scenes details about the making of Ghoonghat, including how actors Shaan and Saima came to be cast in the project.

He revealed that the film was originally meant to feature Neeli and Noman Ijaz in the lead roles. However, when both backed out, Shaan and Saima—then considered struggling actors—were brought on board. The film’s success, he noted, marked a strong comeback for both stars.

According to Noor, Noman Ijaz was first chosen for Shaan’s role, but when he declined due to personal reasons, Noor decided to cast Shaan instead. He recalled that the film’s director and even its buyers initially opposed the decision, demanding their money back after hearing Shaan’s name. However, Noor insisted on the casting, which later proved to be a turning point.

He added that Neeli was the first choice for the female lead, but after her exit, Saima was suggested as a replacement. “During the making of Ghoonghat, I fell in love with Saima, and eventually, we got married,” Noor admitted.

Syed Noor was first married to writer Rukhsana Noor, with whom he had a son. She later passed away. Noor tied the knot with Saima after the release of his blockbuster film Chooriyan in 1998, though he publicly acknowledged their marriage almost a decade later in 2007.