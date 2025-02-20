Here’s why Pakistan’s Name was Missing from Champions Trophy 2025 Logo in Live Broadcast

LAHORE – Action of Champions Trophy 2025 continues but an unusual glitch has everyone’s attention during the second game of flagship cricket tournament as India stunned Bangladesh.

Top cricket body ICC apologized after Pakistan’s name was absent from the Champions Trophy 2025 logo during the India vs Bangladesh match broadcast in Dubai. Pakistani fans were quick to notice the blunder, raising questions about the tournament’s branding.

However, during the previous day’s match between Pakistan and New Zealand, the logo had correctly featured Pakistan’s name. The ICC attributed the error to a technical glitch with the live broadcast graphics and assured that the issue would be resolved in future broadcasts.

An ICC spokesperson clarified that the logo shown on the ICC’s social media platforms did display Pakistan’s name, and the problem was isolated to the live feed. The incident has drawn attention to the branding and presentation of the tournament, especially as Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy 2025.

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 continues, the rivalry between India and Pakistan continues to influence the tournament, with political tensions seeping into the game of cricket. Another controversy surfaced when a viral video claimed that the Indian flag was missing from one of the roofs at the National Stadium in Karachi ahead of the tournament, but it was there.

The move sparked outrage among Indian fans, with many suspecting that it was a deliberate move by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in response to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refusing to send the Indian team due to security concerns.

In bid to address the controversy, the tournament organizers hoisted the flags of all eight participating teams, including India, during the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Earlier, Indian cricket team unveiled its new jersey for the Champions Trophy, featuring key players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh in the new blue kit. However, the attention was not solely on the design, but on whether Pakistan’s name would be included on the jersey, given the ongoing political discord between the two nations.

Earlier media reports had suggested that the jersey might exclude Pakistan’s name due to the strained political climate. The unveiling of the jersey put an end to weeks of speculation,