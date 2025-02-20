MNS has a point

PAKISTAN Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Nawaz Sharif has said that no attempt to create an artificial political crisis will be allowed to succeed.

During a meeting with Senator Irfan Siddiqui in Lahore, he said the people of Pakistan will no longer allow anyone to obstruct the journey of development and progress.

There is general impression and rightly so that the country is now on a right path and can take off soon if the existing policies and programmes are allowed to reach fruition.

Price-hike was the number one concern of the people of Pakistan but they heaved a sigh of relief over price stability witnessed during the last few months.

Similarly, developmental activities are now being undertaken giving a push to economic activities, employment generation and resolution of problems of the people.

The PML(N) Government has a reputation of conceiving and implementing projects within months and the Punjab Government is excelling in every aspect of governance under the energetic Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who launches projects and programmes of far-reaching importance on an almost daily basis.

This is what the people vote the parties into power and that is why we have all along been emphasizing in these columns that instead of leg-pulling, all parties should strive to compete in delivery.

However, there is also a perception that the PML(N) is active on the governance front but not in the political arena and this requires MNS to come out of his long hibernation.