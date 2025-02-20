Tax case urgency

IN a notable development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi, to expedite the resolution of tax-related cases pending across the nation.

This request was made by him during a meeting with the CJP, underscoring the urgency of addressing long-standing delays in the adjudication of tax disputes.

With over 33,000 such cases, valued at an enormous Rs 4.7 trillion, pending in various courts and tribunals, the need for swift and fair justice is more pressing than ever.

The financial burden of these unresolved cases cannot be overstated.

Even if half of these cases are resolved, we expect it would inject a significant amount of revenue into the national economy, which in turn could help stabilize fiscal policies, fund infrastructure projects and improve public services.

Such a delay in proceedings not only affects the country’s financial health but also damages the trust of the public in the judiciary’s ability to effectively resolve critical economic issues.

However, while the PM’s request may seem like a pivotal moment, it is essential to note that such meetings and collaborative efforts between the executive and judiciary are not extraordinary in themselves.

In fact, they are a necessary step toward addressing the systemic delays and inefficiencies within the judicial system.

The PM’s call for expedited decision-making on these cases is part of a broader need to streamline judicial processes, especially when they impact national revenue generation and the economy.

It is clear that while immediate attention to these tax cases will bring much-needed relief, long-term solutions require a comprehensive overhaul of the judicial system.

A sustainable solution will emerge from consultations, reforms and more consistent coordination between the judiciary and the executive.

It is vital that this consultation process does not end here but continues in a structured and systematic manner.

It is a matter of satisfaction that the CJP has also stated that he will also be taking the opposition parties’ input on his reform programme so that the reforms are consistent, sustainable and more impactful.

Indeed this is the way forward.

The entire judicial system needs to embrace reforms that prioritize efficiency without compromising fairness, ultimately restoring public trust and fuelling economic progress.