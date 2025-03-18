Haris Rauf expresses frustration with former cricketers after loss to New Zealand

DUNEDIN – Fast bowler Harif Rauf on Tuesday expressed his frustration with former cricketers after losing the second T20 International to New Zealand.

“People in Pakistan wait for the team to lose so they can criticize. The conditions in New Zealand are not easy, and every player is trying to give their 100 percent performance,” said fast bowler Haris Rauf in a press conference after the match.

Haris Rauf said, “The Kiwi batsmen played some good shots, and luck was on their side. We are trying to play the kind of cricket that modern cricket demands,”.

In response to a question, he said, “If we don’t support young players, how will they progress? They have been given the opportunity to play for Pakistan, and it will take them some time,”.

He said, “It is difficult to perform directly at the international level after coming from domestic cricket. They need some time to understand the conditions and perform under pressure,”.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets at the University Oval in Dunedin to go 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series.

In a rain-shortened match which was reduced to 15 overs a side, Pakistan after being put into bat for the second successive time in the series managed to score 135 for nine courtesy a 28-ball 46 from captain Salman Ali Agha. The right-hand batter innings included four fours and three sixes.

Shadab Khan (26, 14b, 2x4s, 2x6s) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (22 not out, 14b, 2x4s, 1×6) were the other significant run-getters for the touring side. For the hosts, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy and James Neesham bagged two wickets apiece.

In turn, New Zealand achieved the target in 13.1 overs, losing five wickets in the process. Opening batters Tim Seifert (45, 22b, 3x4s, 5x6s) and Finn Allen (38, 16b, 1×4, 5x6s) provided a brisk 66-run first-wicket stand.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler, clinching two wickets for 20 in three overs.

Both sides will now feature in the third T20I scheduled to take place on 21 March at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and decided to field first.

In the first match, Kiwis beat visitors by nine wickets at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch to take a 1-0 lead on Sunday.

After being put into bat, Pakistan were bundled out for 91 in 18.4 overs. Khushdil Shah, who came to bat at number six, top-scored with a 30-ball 32, hitting three sixes. Debutants Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz failed to impress with the bat.

For the hosts, Jacob Duffy bagged four wickets, while Kyle Jamieson took three wickets. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi took two wickets for 27 runs in his four overs.

In turn, New Zealand achieved the target in the 11th over with Tim Seifert (44, 29b, 7x4s, 1×6) the only batter to return to the hut. Finn Allen (29 not out, 17b, 2×4, 2x6s) and Tim Robinson (18 not out, 15b, 1×6) returned undefeated, with Abrar Ahmed taking Pakistan’s only wicket.