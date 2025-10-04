Hamas response to Gaza peace plan creates window for ceasefire, says PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that statement issued by Hamas created a window for a ceasefire and ensuring peace that they must not allow to close again.

“Alhamdolillah, we are closer to a ceasefire than we have been since this genocide was launched on the Palestinian people. Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian people and shall always do so,” the prime minister said in a post on social media platform X.

He also expressed gratitude to US President Trump, as well as to leaderships of Qatar, Saudia Arabia, UAE, Turkiye, Jordan, Egypt, and Indonesia who, met with President Trump on the sidelines of the recent UNGA session for the resolution of the Palestinian issue.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan would continue to work with all its partners and brotherly nations to everlasting peace in Palestine.

Earlier, President Donald Trump called on Israel to immediately cease its bombing campaign in Gaza, following Hamas’ agreement to release hostages and accept key terms in a peace proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Israel was ready to begin implementing the first phase of Trump’s plan, which focuses on the release of Israeli hostages after Hamas signaled its willingness to cooperate.

In the aftermath of this announcement, Israeli media reported that the country’s leadership had instructed the military to scale back offensive operations in Gaza.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, responded positively to Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which set a Sunday deadline for the group to make a decision. If Hamas did not comply, Trump warned of severe consequences.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed confidence that Hamas was ready for a lasting peace agreement and urged Israel to halt its military strikes. “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly,” he stated. “This is not just about Gaza; this is about long-awaited peace in the Middle East.”

Netanyahu’s office responded, stating that Israel would continue to cooperate with President Trump and his team to end the war based on principles that align with both Israel’s goals and Trump’s vision for the region.

The violence began after Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which led to the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 251 hostages, according to Israeli reports. Currently, 48 hostages are still held by Hamas, with 20 of them reported to be alive.

The ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza has resulted in more than 66,000 deaths, the majority of whom are civilians, according to health authorities in Gaza.