Guide for Pakistanis to Travel to Qatar Without Visa in 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan saw an exodus of young ones who are abroad in search of employment and education opportunities, and people are now looking to enter Qatar without getting Visa.

Despite being among the lowest point, citizens of Pakistan can still get to over 30 countries. Pakistanis can also visit Qatar without securing visa, provided they are traveling for tourism purposes. This visa-free facility, introduced by Qatari government allows Pakistani citizens to stay in Qatar for up to a month.

Qatar Visa For Pakistanis 2025

For the unversed, the offer is only limited to those visiting for leisure and not for employment. Students and professionals visiting Arab nations for job or higher education need proper Visa.

To enter Qatar without getting Visa, travelers must meet certain requirements.

First, you need a confirmed return ticket and a confirmed hotel booking for the entire duration of their stay.

Travelers are required to have polio vaccination card as part of the health requirements.

Proof of sufficient financial resources. Travelers must have at least 5,000 Qatari Riyals in their bank accounts to ensure they can cover their stay in the country.

This new travel facility is expected to benefit business travelers and tourists alike, with the tourism sector expected to see an influx of visitors from Pakistan. However, it’s important to note that those seeking employment in Qatar will not be eligible for this visa-free entry.

