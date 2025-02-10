AGL47.04▲ 1.79 (0.04%)AIRLINK186.31▲ 1.39 (0.01%)BOP10.28▲ 0.67 (0.07%)CNERGY7.53▲ 0.27 (0.04%)DCL8.26▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML47.3▲ 1.12 (0.02%)DGKC103.56▲ 1.43 (0.01%)FCCL37.01▲ 0.58 (0.02%)FFL14.66▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC129.3▲ 2.89 (0.02%)HUMNL13.51▲ 0.71 (0.06%)KEL4.45▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.98▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF43.42▲ 1.15 (0.03%)NBP76.08▲ 3.64 (0.05%)OGDC200.97▲ 2.46 (0.01%)PAEL39.65▲ 1.9 (0.05%)PIBTL7.81▲ 0.07 (0.01%)PPL171.88▲ 3.79 (0.02%)PRL34.71▲ 1.96 (0.06%)PTC22.35▼ -0.07 (0.00%)SEARL105.16▲ 3.28 (0.03%)TELE8.25▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL32.21▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)TPLP11.7▲ 0 (0.00%)TREET20.95▲ 0.94 (0.05%)TRG66.23▲ 0.11 (0.00%)UNITY29.79▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.53▲ 0 (0.00%)

Pakistan records remittances inflow of $3 billion in January 2025

August remittance
KARACHI – Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $ 3.0 billion during January 2025.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, remittances increased by 25.2 per cent on year over year basis.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $20.8 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 31.7 per cent during July-January FY25 compared to $15.8 billion received during July-January FY24.

Remittance inflows during January 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($728.3 million), United Arab Emirates ($621.7 million), United Kingdom ($443.6 million) and United States of America ($298.5 million).

Staff Report

