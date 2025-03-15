Green Card holders have no indefinite right to stay, US VP stirs controversy

WASHINGTON – The Vice President of the United States has stirred a fresh debate regarding the rights associated with Green Card holders as the Trump administration ramps up efforts against illegal immigration.

J.D Vance said in an interview on Thursday that a green card holder doesn’t have an indefinite right to be in the United States.

Expressing his view on Fox News‘ The Ingraham Angle, the vice president addressed multiple issues; however, his statement regarding the privileges given to green Card holders stirred a controversy.

Vance commented on the rights of Green Card holders when asked about the case of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and green card holder, recently arrested for allegedly spreading pro-Hamas content.

‘This is not fundamentally about free speech. Yes, it’s about national security, but it’s also more importantly about who we, as an American public, decide gets to join our national community,” elaborated the vice president.

Vance clarified that the Trump administration was ready to act against student visa holders or other non-citizens involved in activities considered a threat.

“I think we’ll certainly see some people who get deported on student visas if we determine that it’s not in the best interest of the United States to have them in our country,’ he added.

Commenting on immigration and deportation, Vance said migrant crossings at the southern border have dropped by what he said ‘well over 95%’ since Trump assumed office.

The vice president noted that the administration was now focusing on increasing deportations for which it was building the capacity.

Vance also slammed the Biden administration for not handling the issue of immigration properly, adding that the current administration is going to encourage a lot of people to self-deport.

‘We don’t have to knock on your door. Before that happens, why don’t you get on a plane and go home yourself?’ he added.