Gold prices drop slightly in Pakistan, but hold steady at Record High

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed some correction on last day of the week but the prices still remain at an all-time high, with per tola rate touching Rs313,700 on Saturday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price per tola dropped by Rs. 300, now standing at Rs. 313,700, and cost of 10 grams of gold comed down to Rs268,947.

Today Gold Price

Gold Old Price New Price Difference 1 Tola of Gold Rs. 313,700 Rs. 313,400 Rs. -300 10 Grams of Gold Rs. 269,204 Rs. 268,947 Rs. -257

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold 13-March Rs309,300 12-March Rs306,500 11-March Rs306,000 10-March Rs306,000 8-March Rs306,000 7-March Rs304,000 6-March Rs307,000

Despite this minor reduction, gold prices are still significantly higher compared to recent months, maintaining their record-breaking levels. On the international front, gold prices have also witnessed a slight dip, dropping by $4 to $2,984 per ounce.

This decline follows a dramatic surge in gold prices in the past few days. Just yesterday, gold prices in Pakistan surged by Rs. 4,700 per tola, hitting a historic peak, with an additional Rs. 2,800 increase recorded the day before.