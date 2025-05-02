Govt expands support for workers, plans skills training and wage reforms: Salik

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain announced a series of initiatives aimed at supporting workers through financial assistance, training programmes, and proposed wage increases.

He made these remarks while addressing an event in Islamabad on Thursday, organized with support from the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) to mark International Labours’ Day.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that laborers are central to national progress, and the government is working on multiple plans to improve their living and working conditions.

Speaking at an event organized with support from the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC), he said addressing workers on the day was a meaningful opportunity for him.

The minister said labour rights have been a consistent focus in his family.

His father Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and grandfather Chaudhry Zahoor Hussain also held the same ministerial post in the past, and both worked to support workers.

He added that he would continue to follow their example.

Highlighting the importance of workers in the country’s economy, the minister said that their contribution drives national development.

He noted that the current government is taking steps to offer financial relief to workers through various welfare programs.

As part of these efforts, the ministry will send 15 people for Hajj this year under the Workers Welfare Fund.

He also announced an increase in the marriage grant provided for workers’ children, raising the amount by Rs 0.5 million.

Additionally, compensation for the death of a worker has been increased to Rs 1 million. —APP