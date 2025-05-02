Benazir Taleemi Wazaif April 2025 installment update for students

ISLAMABAD – BISP has officially started distributing the quarterly installment under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, a conditional cash transfer initiative launched by BISP for education of children of registered Kafalat beneficiaries.

The quarterly stipend is being disbursed for April-June 2025 period so student can continue their study without any disruption.

The financial support is provided on quarterly basis for education of up to higher secondary level. The additional cash incentives aim at motivating beneficiaries to get their children enrolled in schools/colleges and discourage dropout rate by ensuring retention.

In order to get the funds smoothly, make sure that your BISP Kafaalat account is active and has been verified by the official portal.

Who is eligible to get Benazir Taleemi Wazaif

Eligibility criteria for enrollment of children in Benazir TaleemiWazaif program are as under:

Children of active BISP Kafalat Beneficiary

Age criteria of child is 4-12 years for enrollment in Primary Education

Age criteria of child is 8-18 years for enrollment in Secondary Education

Age criteria of child is 13-22 years for enrollment in Higher Secondary Education

How to Apply for Benazir Taleemi Wazaif?

In order to become a beneficiary child of the Taleemi Wazaif Programme, an eligible child has to be admitted in school/college of any district of the country.

Beneficiary has to visit enrolment camp/field offices along with her child with following documents to enroll him/her in Benazir Taleemi Wazaif programme:

CNIC of the beneficiary;

B-form/CRC issued by NADRA;

School/College admission slip containing information of class, school/college name verified by the teacher.

B-form/CRC verification through NADRA database is mandatory for the enrollment of child in the programme.

Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Quarterly Installment April 2025

Under the quarterly stipend for April 2025, an amount of Rs1,500 is being paid to each boy child enrolled in primary level while Rs2,000 are given per girl.For secondary level, Rs2,500 per quarter installment is paid per boy and Rs3,000 per girl. Similarly, BISP pays quarterly installment of Rs3,500 per boy for higher secondary level and Rs4,000 per girl.

Eligible beneficiaries can receive their Taleemi Wazaif for April-June 2025 quarterly installment through bank accounts or dedicated centres.