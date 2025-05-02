PSL X:  Multan Sultans’ captain says Babar’s Peshawar Zalmi needs prayers

LAHORE – Multan Sultans Captain Mohammad Rizwan said that Peshawar Zalmi under Babar Azam needed prayers.

“I will pray for Peshawar Zalmi. Had we taken out catches, we would not have been in this situation,” said Mohammad Rizwan while talking to the media in Lahore on Thursday night.

Multan Sultans is now out of PSL X.

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan said that the politics should not be part of cricket, and he is unaware of the current situation between Pakistan and India as he does not follow the social media.

Rizwan said, “When we meet Virat Kohli and Joe Root, we meet like a cricket family. We learn from both of them, and we also share our insights with them,”.

He added, “Team selection is made according to the conditions. All teams have picked spinners. We are out of the tournament, and we deserved to be. Mistakes were made, and we failed to gain momentum in fielding.”

Mohammad Rizwan stated, “If I say there is no pressure on me, that would be a lie. There is pressure as I lead the Pakistan team—people are watching. There is pressure with the Multan team too. We must handle this pressure and correct our mistakes.”

The Multan Sultans captain further said, “People say we should play modern-day cricket, but what can we do about the conditions? Sometimes, even in T20 cricket, we have to think like it’s Test cricket.

In the T20 World Cup, even scoring 120 became difficult. We shouldn’t focus on what others are doing; instead, we must understand what the conditions demand. Lahore Qalandars have a different energy, Quetta has gained momentum, and the Karachi and Islamabad teams are very well built,”.