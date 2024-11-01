Pakistan, Qatar agree to enhance cooperation, high-level exchanges

The leadership of Pakistan and Qatar agreed to deepen cooperation, explore new horizons to strengthen bilateral ties underscoring the importance of high-level exchanges to enhance mutual understanding.

The bilateral ties were discussed during the two-day official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Qatar where he met Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The two sides discussed key opportunities in a number of fields in Pakistan in the context of previous investment pledges. Key regional and global developments of mutual concern were also discussed, according to a joint statement issued by PM Office following the conclusion of his visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and generous hospitality, expressing his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and develop existing cooperation to broader horizons.

The prime minister expressed his appreciation for the continuous support provided by the State of Qatar to Pakistan in various fields, and highlighted investment opportunities in vital economic sectors in Pakistan.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, with a particular emphasis on investment and trade, alongside discussions on cooperation in other fields.

The Amir of Qatar stressed the importance of fraternal relations between the two countries and the two sides’ aspiration to enhance economic partnership, increase trade exchange, and promote investments.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz where the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and explore various avenues of collaboration in the areas of economy, trade, investment and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his gratitude for Qatar’s role in supporting economic development in Pakistan, praising the presence of a large Pakistani community in the State of Qatar that acts as a bridge linking the two countries.—APP