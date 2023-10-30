ISLAMABAD – The caretaker government has mulled appointing serving army officers to run the affairs of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) and Polyclinic.

It has been learned that a letter was sent from the national health services ministry to defence ministry, suggesting appointment of serving officers of the Pakistan Army Medical Corps as executive directors of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) and Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital (FGPC).

In the letter, the government cited a lack of confidence in officials currently working in its other departments.

The health services ministry expressed a desire to fill the posts with competent people, requesting to convey the availability of qualified hospital managers of equivalent grade from the Army Medical Corps for posting as ED Pims and FGPC for a period of three years.

After the media reports, the national health services ministry spokesperson mentioned introducing reforms at PIMS, and PolyClinic. The spokesperson said administrative affairs of leading government hospitals could be run in a better way under new administration.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) responded to the development and advised the federal health ministry not to appoint serving military officials to run public sector hospitals.

Calling it unacceptable, PMA officials maintained that even the armed forces officials would not welcome the step.