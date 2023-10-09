RAWALPINDI – At least two Pakistan Army personnel including a Major embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in Zhob, Balochistan, the military’s media wing said Monday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said security forces conducted an IBO in the general area of Sambaza, Zhob District, on reports of the presence of militants.

During the operation, militants surrounded forces and both sides were engaged in an intense exchange of fire, As and resultantly, five terrorists were gunned down.

ISPR said during a heavy exchange of fire, Major Syed Ali Raza Shah, 31, who was leading the operation from the front, and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed, 38 years, embraced Shahadat after fighting gallantly.

It said security forces are indebted and proud of their brave men and pay homage to their sacrifices for the motherland, which further strengthens our resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country.

Pakistani forces then conducted sanitization of the surrounding areas to eliminate any other terrorists in the region.