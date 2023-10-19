Pakistan was among first countries that called for a ceasefire and urged the international community to intervene amid Israel-Gaza war as the death toll mounts, but some reports misquoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement about the alleged danger being posed to Israel by Pakistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch responded to the rumors, and reiterated commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause but dismissed reports saying Pakistan mulls sending armed forces to Palestine.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Baloch said Pakistan has no intent to send forces to Palestine.

Islamabad continued to support the Palestine cause as the country asserted a resolute stance on the Gaza crisis, firmly advocating for the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.

MoFA spox said Pakistan desires peace in the Middle East, and reaffirmed Islamabad’s dedication to promoting stability and harmony in the region.

In a corps commanders’ meeting, the Pakistan Army Chief said Pakistan will continue to support Palestinians in their struggle to end the unlawful occupation of their territories.

A statement shared by ISPR said that Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral, and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ sacred places.

Previously, Pakistan expressed solidarity with Palestine, as a special plane was sent carrying vital humanitarian aid to Palestine.

Pakistani officials reiterated a fresh call for an immediate halt to the Israeli bombardment in Gaza and the lifting of restrictions that have strangled the region.