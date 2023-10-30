LAHORE – Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq on Monday stepped down as chief selector of Men’s cricket team.

Former right handed middle order batsman was appointed recently as the head of the selection committee for the national team. He was hired at a hefty salary of Rs2.5 million for a period of three. However, legendary batter has resigned due to difference with the top management of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and criticism from different quarters following dismal; performance of Babar Azam led team in the ICC Men’s Cricket world Cup 2023.