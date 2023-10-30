LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operation against violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use in Lahore.

On Monday, LDA teams sealed more than three dozen buildings in Muslim Town for not paying commercialization use.

These buildings include private schools, offices, clinics, food outlets and grocery stores.

کمشنر و ڈی جی #LDA کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کی کمرشلائزیشن فیس نادہندگان کے خلاف کریک ڈاؤن، نیو مسلم ٹاﺅن میں سالانہ کمرشلائزیشن فیس کی عدم آدائیگی پر 3درجن سے زائداملاک کو سیل کر دیا۔ سیل کی گئی املا ک میں نجی دفاتر، نجی سکول، بیکری ، کلینک ، سٹور وغیرہ شامل ہیں۔ @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/eX3mlSZdtx — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) October 30, 2023

Director Town Planning -I Ayesha Mutahir carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams and Police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.