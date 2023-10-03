RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday attended Apex Committee on National Action Plan in Islamabad today which was chaired by interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

In the meeting, the top civil and military leaders resolved to ensure the implementation of the Constitution and the law as per the expectations of the people.

ISPR said the key decisions include the withdrawal of illegal aliens residing in the country, and the formalization of border movement procedures, and illegal immigration.

The forum reviewed crack down on the trade and property of foreigners. A task force has been formed under the Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate fake identity cards, businesses, and properties to crack down on illegal identity cards and properties.

Apex Committee participants reiterated the need to further enhance and strengthen ongoing operations against the growing illegal activities.

The forum highlighted that the use of force is sole jurisdiction of state and no person or group will be allowed to use coercive force, no place for any political armed group or organization in the country and those involved in such activities will be dealt with severely.

Officials stressed that those spreading propaganda and misinformation should be dealt with strictly under cyber laws. The participants were informed that technical procedures are being devised for the awareness and implementation of the laws, which are being made keeping in mind the observance of the law and the convenience of the people.