Atif Aslam apologizes to fellow singer Gohar Mumtaz

KARACHI – Pakistan’s internationally acclaimed singer Atif Aslam has apologized to fellow singer Goher Mumtaz.

Goher Mumtaz and Atif Aslam previously worked together in the band Jal, but after parting ways years ago, distance grew between them.

A video of Goher Mumtaz is going viral on social media in which he shares that Atif Aslam has apologized to him.

In this video, Goher is referring to an old interview of Atif, where he made a negative comment about Goher, which had hurt him.

Goher Mumtaz mentioned that the bitterness between them ended when Atif one day apologized to him.

This interview clip of singer Goher Mumtaz is trending on social media.

The fans made interesting comments.

The fans of Jal band said they still enjoy the band’s songs and wish to see the popular band reunited.