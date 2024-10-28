AGL37.1▼ -0.73 (-0.02%)AIRLINK132.53▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)BOP5.52▼ -0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY3.77▼ -0.06 (-0.02%)DCL7.8▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML43.15▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)DGKC86.5▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)FCCL33.1▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)FFBL64.65▲ 0.5 (0.01%)FFL10.62▲ 0.61 (0.06%)HUBC103.64▼ -0.97 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.65▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.38▼ -0.2 (-0.04%)KOSM7.84▲ 0.15 (0.02%)MLCF37.87▼ -0.02 (0.00%)NBP67.7▲ 0.13 (0.00%)OGDC174.2▼ -1.4 (-0.01%)PAEL25▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL5.69▼ -0.22 (-0.04%)PPL138.75▲ 2.58 (0.02%)PRL23.2▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)PTC15.55▼ -0.71 (-0.04%)SEARL70.75▲ 5.03 (0.08%)TELE7.02▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.7▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)TPLP7.23▼ -0.29 (-0.04%)TREET14.21▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)TRG48.85▲ 0.74 (0.02%)UNITY26.45▲ 1.14 (0.05%)WTL1.23▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Atif Aslam apologizes to fellow singer Gohar Mumtaz

Atif Aslam Apologizes To Fellow Singer Gohar Mumtaz
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Pakistan’s internationally acclaimed singer Atif Aslam has apologized to fellow singer Goher Mumtaz.

Goher Mumtaz and Atif Aslam previously worked together in the band Jal, but after parting ways years ago, distance grew between them.

A video of Goher Mumtaz is going viral on social media in which he shares that Atif Aslam has apologized to him.

 In this video, Goher is referring to an old interview of Atif, where he made a negative comment about Goher, which had hurt him.

Goher Mumtaz mentioned that the bitterness between them ended when Atif one day apologized to him.

This interview clip of singer Goher Mumtaz is trending on social media.

The fans made interesting comments.

The fans of Jal band said they still enjoy the band’s songs and wish to see the popular band reunited.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ Finale set for Cinema release on November 5

  • Lifestyle

Falak Shabir surprises wife Sarah Khan with a priceless gift

  • Lifestyle

Pakistani model Roma Michael comes under fire over Miss World Bikini appearance  

  • Featured, Lifestyle

Shafqat Cheema: Pakistan’s legendary actor in Coma after brain stroke

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer