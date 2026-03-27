IHC lifts ban on jobs in police, federal institutions

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has revoked its earlier injunction on recruitments (jobs) in the police and federal institutions, clearing the way for new hiring processes.

A larger bench comprising Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, and Justice Inam Amin Minhas issued the written order, effectively withdrawing the stay that had been imposed on August 1, 2024.

The court directed the IG Islamabad Police to initiate a fresh recruitment drive in accordance with the existing policy.

It also stated that candidates who have exceeded the age limit due to delays caused by the case should be considered for the upcoming recruitment process. All new appointments will remain subject to the final verdict of the case.

The court noted that the Advocate General Islamabad had raised objections regarding the maintainability of the petition while the petitioner, Barrister Yawar Gardezi, requested additional time for arguments.

The Advocate General also pointed out that the suspension of police recruitments had raised security concerns.