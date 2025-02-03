Gold prices in Saudi Arabia move up today – 03 February 2025

LAHORE – The price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Monday (February 03) stands at 3,934 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,376 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,501.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:46 am February 03, 2025.

Meanwhile, Saudi Riyal remained constant in open market of Pakistan as its buying rate stands at 74.36 on Monday, February 03.

The selling rate of the Saudi Riyal also saw no change as it is being sold for Rs74.57 on the first day of the new business week.

Saudi Arabia remained top contributor to Pakistan’s foreign remittances in December 2024 as overseas Pakistanis living in the kingdom remitted the largest amount to the tune of $770.6 million during the month. The amount was up 6% on a monthly basis, but 33% higher than the $577.6 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year