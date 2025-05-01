AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold Rates jump Rs20,800 in April 2025, Where will bullion stop this year?

Gold Rates Jump Rs20800 In April 2025 Where Will Bullion Stop This Year
KARACHI – First quarter of 2025 saw around Rs70,000 increase in gold prices in Pakistan as rates moved up to Rs3.5 lac amid record buying across the globe.

As prices of yellow metal continue their upward momentum, the month of April saw an increase of Rs20,800 per tola, and the price of gold settled at Rs.345,800 per tola by end of April, but the question now looms: Is the Rs.400,000 mark within reach this year?

As per data shared by Saraffa Association, price of 10 grams of gold saw a substantial rise of Rs17,832, now priced at Rs. 296,467. In the international market, gold moved up by $192 per ounce, closing the month at $3,276 per ounce.

Those familiar with trend cite global economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and currency fluctuations as key drivers behind massive surge. With geopolitical instability and rising investor interest in precious metals, many experts believe the current trend could push prices beyond Rs. 400,000 per tola by the end of 2025.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

“Unless we see major policy shifts or market corrections, gold may continue this trajectory,” said a Karachi-based bullion trader. “People are turning to gold not just as jewelry, but as a precious commodity to survive amid uncertainty.”

As gold edges closer to record highs, consumers are feeling the pinch, and jewellers report a decline in traditional buying patterns — though investment demand remains strong.

Big drop in Gold Rates in Pakistan amid uncertainty; Updated Price List

Web Desk (Lahore)

