New Fee Structure for Non-Chip ID Cards as NADRA rolls out new Features

ISLAMABAD – NADRA has announced revised Fee Structure for Non-Chip ID Cards with digital features and quick delivery options for masses.
In a key step toward inclusive digital access, National Database and Registration Authority introduced new features for citizens holding non-chip national identity cards, allowing them to benefit from smart card-like functionalities without the need to upgrade.
As per recent update, individuals with non-chip ID cards can now renew, modify, or reapply for their cards within the same non-chip category, ending need to transition to chip-based Smart National Identity Card (SNIC), which was previously seen as the only path to accessing advanced services.
Under new changes, non-chip cards will now carry bilingual information in both Urdu and English. Cards will include a colored photograph, improving identity verification. A QR code will be added to each card, enabling citizens to access a digital version of their ID via the Pak-ID mobile app.
Furthermore, Organ donors and persons with disabilities will have distinct symbols on their cards, aiding recognition in emergencies and while availing specialized services.
NADRA ID Card Fee 2025
|Card Type
|Fee
|Normal Card
|400
|Urgent Delivery
|1,150
|Executive Category
|2,150
The new update is expected to benefit millions of Pakistanis who, due to various constraints, have been unable to switch to chip-based IDs. With this initiative, NADRA ensures broader inclusion in the country’s digital infrastructure while maintaining user convenience.
The move is being welcomed as a forward-thinking, citizen-centric policy that bridges the gap between traditional and digital identity services.
NADRA Mobile App for online registration of births, deaths and marital status changes