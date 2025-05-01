New Fee Structure for Non-Chip ID Cards as NADRA rolls out new Features

ISLAMABAD – NADRA has announced revised Fee Structure for Non-Chip ID Cards with digital features and quick delivery options for masses.

In a key step toward inclusive digital access, National Database and Registration Authority introduced new features for citizens holding non-chip national identity cards, allowing them to benefit from smart card-like functionalities without the need to upgrade.

As per recent update, individuals with non-chip ID cards can now renew, modify, or reapply for their cards within the same non-chip category, ending need to transition to chip-based Smart National Identity Card (SNIC), which was previously seen as the only path to accessing advanced services.

Under new changes, non-chip cards will now carry bilingual information in both Urdu and English. Cards will include a colored photograph, improving identity verification. A QR code will be added to each card, enabling citizens to access a digital version of their ID via the Pak-ID mobile app.

Furthermore, Organ donors and persons with disabilities will have distinct symbols on their cards, aiding recognition in emergencies and while availing specialized services.

NADRA ID Card Fee 2025

Card Type Fee Normal Card 400 Urgent Delivery 1,150 Executive Category 2,150

The new update is expected to benefit millions of Pakistanis who, due to various constraints, have been unable to switch to chip-based IDs. With this initiative, NADRA ensures broader inclusion in the country’s digital infrastructure while maintaining user convenience.

The move is being welcomed as a forward-thinking, citizen-centric policy that bridges the gap between traditional and digital identity services.