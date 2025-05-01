Gold rate in Pakistan today, 01 May, 2025

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs345,800 Rs 3,497 Lahore Rs345,800 Rs3,497 Islamabad Rs345,800 Rs3,497 Peshawar Rs345,800 Rs3,497 Quetta Rs345,800 Rs3,497 Sialkot Rs345,800 Rs3,497 Hyderabad Rs345,800 Rs3,497 Faisalabad Rs345,800 Rs3,497

Last Update at 8:25am, 01 May Thursday

Today Gold Price 24K

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold Rs345,800 Per 10Gram Gold 296,467 Per Gram Gold 29,646

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.