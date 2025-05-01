AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 01 May, 2025

Per Tola Gold Price Comes Down To Rs318000 In Pakistan Amid Rate Cut
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI Gold prices in Pakistan decreased by Rs3400, with per-tola rates standing at Rs345,800. Meanwhile, ten-gram gold also climbed to Rs 296,467.

 Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs345,800 Rs3,497
Lahore Rs345,800 Rs3,497
Islamabad Rs345,800 Rs3,497
Peshawar Rs345,800 Rs3,497
Quetta Rs345,800 Rs3,497
Sialkot Rs345,800 Rs3,497
Hyderabad Rs345,800 Rs3,497
Faisalabad Rs345,800 Rs3,497

Last Update at 8:25am, 01 May Thursday

Today Gold Price 24K

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold Rs345,800
Per 10Gram Gold 296,467
Per Gram Gold 29,646

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Gold Rate

Big drop in Gold Rates in Pakistan amid uncertainty; Updated Price List

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 30 April, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices cross Rs349,000 Per Tola in Pakistan amid global surge

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 29 April, 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer